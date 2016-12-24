Deputies Give Back to Family Burglarized Days Before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Just in time for Christmas, deputies helped out a local family Friday after thousands of dollars worth of belongings were stolen from their home.

The home of a pregnant woman, Britnie, and her two young children was burglarized Thursday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department. Their electronics as well as wrapped Christmas toys and other gifts were all taken.

When Stanislaus County deputies heard of the incident, they took it upon themselves to help make it up to the family. They were able to put money donated by an anonymous source on Visa gift cards so that the family could repurchase some of the stolen items.

A video shows officers surprising Britnie and her son, AJ, with the three gift cards. Britnie begins to cry as she calls someone to tell them of the delivery.

"I have about nine cop cars here and they're all here with gift cards for us because of what happened yesterday," she says after hugging the deputies.