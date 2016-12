VACAVILLE — A man is believed to have drowned in the Putah Creek canal in Vacaville Saturday morning.

Police say a man was seen falling into the water, yelling for help. A boat equipped with sonar technology was combing the stream, but no body has been recovered.

The creek runs behind homes in the area and police have been interviewing neighbors, but the man’s ID remained unknown. No one in the area was reported missing.

The creek is also fenced off, and not easily accessible on foot.