RANCHO CORDOVA -- Shoppers at a Grocery Outlet in Rancho Cordova were surprised with Christmas gifts Thursday by a local church.

Unity of Sacramento members delivered stockings full of goodies, which included toys for kids and scarves for the winter, to the grocery store. The organization even paid for everyone's Christmas dinner grocery bills.

The ministry's mission was to provide help for economically challenged shoppers at a time when it is needed most. Its members were looking to spread acts of kindness and inspire others to do the same.