Fire Breaks Out in Granite Bay Mansion

Twenty-seven firefighters responded to the two alarm house fire on 5979 Via De La Rosa.
Cracking noises prompted the 12 people inside the mansion to call 911 around 5.pm. Everyone was able to safely get out of the home.
The Placer County Sheriff's Officer reported on heavy traffic picking up at the intersection near the fire.
According to the homeowners, the property was valued at around $3 million. Parts of the mansion sustained heavy damage from the flames.
There have been no reports from authorities mentioning what may have caused the fire. The status of the fire has yet to be disclosed.
