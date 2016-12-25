Hagan Community Park Train Stolen on Christmas Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Christmas isn't the same this year for one local family after a thief swiped a trailer containing their one-of-a-kind train.

Jim Welch offers rides at Sacramento Valley Live Steamers Railroad Museum. It was supposed to be a memorable weekend for the family.

"We brought my father-in-law out, who has not seen the train in 23 years and has never seen it run, to actually see it," said train owner Jim Welch.

The handcrafted train has been in the Welch family for years.

"The locomotive and caboose were pieces that my father had built, and it was painted by my mother-in-law and father-in-law," Welch said.

But a Grinch robbed the family of their special Christmas plans. A trailer with the train inside was stolen from the driveway of a Fair Oaks home sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

"This has put a real damper on our celebration," Welch said.

Welch's trains haul kids and adults around Hagan Community Park for free. It's a family favorite. They still have some trains to do the job, but for some the magical feeling has disappeared.

"I'm just shocked; stealing in general is terrible but to steal something that is just such a gift is a whole new level of terrible," said passenger Alisa Price.

Welch filed a report with the California Highway Patrol. If you've seen the train or trailer contact the CHP.