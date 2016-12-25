Oceanside Mudslide Displaces 4 Families From Apartments

OCEANSIDE (AP) — Oceanside firefighters say a river of mud that flowed down a slope, burst through an apartment complex wall and poured into downstairs units displaced four families early Christmas morning.

The Oceanside Fire Department says they found a 75-foot-long, 12-foot-wide stream of mud after responding to a 5 a.m. Sunday report at the apartment complex.

The San Diego Union Tribute reports that authorities evacuated everyone in the complex because the damage downstairs affected the structural integrity of the entire building. No residents were hurt.

The Red Cross has arranged for temporary shelter for the displaced residents.

Firefighters say the mudslide may have been caused by a water leak in an irrigation line at a nearby home. City crews say there were no leaks in any city lines.