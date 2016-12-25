Russia Says Focus Not on Terrorism in Plane Crash Probe

Posted 11:37 PM, December 25, 2016, by , Updated at 11:36PM, December 25, 2016
People walk past a portrait of the founder of Voters' League, charity activist Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr Liza and a picture of the TU-154 airplane at a makeshift memorial at the airport of the city of Sochi on December 25, 2016, in tribute to the victims of the Russian military plane crash. The Russian military plane crashed on its way to Syria on December 25, with no sign of survivors among the 92 onboard, who included dozens of Red Army Choir members heading to celebrate the New Year with troops. Russia's defence ministry said a body had been recovered from the Black Sea. / AFP / VASILY MAXIMOV (Photo credit should read VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP/Getty Images)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s transport minister says a pilot error or a technical fault is likely to be the cause of Sunday’s plane crash over the Black Sea.

All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military’s Tu-154 plane are believed to have died when it crashed two minutes after taking off from Russia’s Sochi.

Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said in televised remarks on Monday that investigators are looking into a possible pilot error or a technical fault and that a terrorist attack was not among the main theories.

Rescue teams on Monday continued to search for victims after the plane on its way to Syria crashed into the Black Sea shortly after takeoff. The passengers included dozens of singers in Russia’s world-famous military choir.