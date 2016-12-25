Santa Monica Synagogue Found Smeared With Feces on Hanukkah

SANTA MONICA (AP) — A rabbi says his Los Angeles-area synagogue was smeared with feces and food on the first day of Hanukkah.

Rabbi Boruch Rabinowitz tells The Los Angeles Times that he found the vandalism when arrived Sunday morning at the Living Torah Center/Chabad in Santa Monica.

Though there were no anti-Semitic messages left, Rabinowitz says he believes the synagogue was targeted for religious reasons.

The feces and food was smeared in a window near an electric Menorah and a sign wishing people a happy Hanukkah.

The synagogue reported the incident to police and plans to install surveillance cameras.