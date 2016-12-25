Stockton Family’s Home Broken Into, Set on Fire Days Before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Christmas at Motel 6 is not what one Stockton woman had planned for her family.

Her three kids are happy, however.

"I got these for Christmas," Esperanza Perez said.

They have plenty of new toys, but they're too young to really understand what their parents are going through.

"I'm emotional, I'm very depressed," Jamie Sauce said.

On Friday, one day before Christmas Eve, Sauce says neighbors frantically knocked on her door as a fire ripped through her garage.

She says the back gate of their South Stockton home was cut open and their recycling was stolen.

"I saw the smoke coming from the side of the building and I told the kids to go out," Sauce said.

Now the garage is covered in ash and melted plastic.

Inside, stockings hang on the wall, the tree is still covered in ornaments and dinner is still waiting on the stove.

The family never got to enjoy these Christmas comforts, but that's not what upsets Sauce the most.

It's the loss of irreplaceable items from her mother and 2-year-old daughter, who both passed away recently.

"All her things I donated but I kept two outfits of hers -- little things," Sauce said. "And it was in the garage. So, that was the only thing I thought about."

Those moments are gone forever, deepening the grief of her losses and her new reality.

"I mean, the items are items, right? But it destroyed it," Sauce said. "Now my children and me are staying in a hotel. We're homeless."

For now, they have a small hotel room, but they have each other.

And the kids have piles of donated toys thanks to the generosity of strangers who stepped up after hearing about the family's situation on social media.