Big Rig Crash Blocks I-5, I-80 Connector

SACRAMENTO -- The connecting ramp from northbound Interstate 5 to Interstate 80 was blocked for hours Monday after a big rig carrying produce drifted off the road and into some trees.

According to the CHP, the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Investigators believe the driver might have fallen asleep behind the wheel. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash shut down the connector into the afternoon, as crews worked to remove the cab from the trees and clean up the truck's spilled load of lettuce.

The CHP says it's best that drivers take it easy in the days following the holiday weekend, and to watch out for drowsy drivers.

“If you are out here driving, if you sense you are getting sleepy, pull over somewhere," CHP Sergeant David Baker said. "Get some coffee, try to rest up a little bit before continuing on. Just make sure you are well-rested, drive at a safe speed, keep a safe following distance between you and the car in front of you and pay attention out here.”