Deputies: Man Stabbed after Confronting Burglar

SACRAMENTO — A man was stabbed with a screwdriver Monday morning when he tried to stop a burglar in his home, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say the man heard a noise in his home on I Parkway, just off Center Parkway, around 9 a.m.

A stranger had entered the home through the back window, detectives say, where he was met by the resident. The two fought before the suspected burglar fled the home on a BMX-style bike down Center Parkway.

Only a vague description of the suspect was given.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.