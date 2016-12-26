Detectives Seek 19-Year-Old Suspect in Fatal Sacramento Gas Station Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The bulletin from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department reads "...armed and dangerous."

Detectives say 19-year-old Jonathan Pierce is from Oakland, but he was in Sacramento on Dec. 12, the day Patrick Domingo was shot and killed.

"He took Christmas away from me. He took a father away from his kids," said a tearful Leann Domingo, Patrick's mother. "I can't do this anymore...it's not fair."

Patrick Domingo's family told us the 23-year-old left behind four young children of his own. They are kids he spent time with every day before he was killed at the Beacon Gas Station on El Camino Avenue in Sacramento.

Police say Pierce was was there for a marijuana deal that went wrong, and that he wasn't in the car alone. They'd like the public's help in identifying a still unknown passenger in the dark SUV or truck that they say Pierce used to flee the scene.

Domingo's family says it might be easy for people to get the wrong idea about him.

"He was a good kid," his mother said. "I don't care what anybody said."

Family says Patrick Domingo was taken to UC Davis hospital where he lost his life to a gunshot wound to the head.