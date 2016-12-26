Enter To Win Monster Jam Tickets!

Studio 40 Live wants to send you to see Monster Jam for the first time ever at Golden 1 center! Experience an event with monster jam trucks, speedsters and ATV’s where every athlete is in it to win it!

Now you have a chance to win ONE of FIVE family-four-packs. It’s easy! Just find @Studio40Live on Facebook to get the word of the day, tune in to Studio 40 Live From Jan 3rd through Jan 6th @ 12pm, and be the first person to call in with the word of the day when you hear the truck engine rev up!

Monster Jam is playing January 20th, 21st and 22nd. Don;t miss your chance to get in on the action!

For more information on Monster Jam click HERE

Official contest rules HERE