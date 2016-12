SACRAMENTO — A man was found shot to death early Monday in South Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, neighbors near 43rd Avenue and Franklin Boulevard heard gunshots around 4 a.m.

Responding deputies found the man with several bullet wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives did not immediately have any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact investigators at (916) 874-5115.