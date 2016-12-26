What Will California’s New Laws Mean for 2017?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Dozens of new laws will take effect come Jan. 1.

One much debated bill will not have as big an effect as some people thought, at least in 2017. The minimum wage goes up just 50 cents an hour to $10.50 an hour. Employers with fewer than 26 employees will be exempt.

However, the law will provide yearly increases to $15 an hour by 2022.

A host of controversial gun laws were signed by the governor including laws that will require background checks to buy ammo, banning bullet button guns, which are designed to circumvent laws banning quick change magazines, and a law requiring gun owners to turn in magazines holding more than 10 cartridges.

Most people will notice new motor vehicle laws because there are so many licensed drivers in the state -- some 26 million drivers. That includes new restrictions on cell phone use while driving. Cell phones must now be mounted and texting, taking pictures, streaming video and entering in GPS destinations are banned.

Lane-splitting by motorcyclists will now be legal, although it was never technically illegal. The law requires the CHP to come up with rules to safely split lanes -- even though it apparently annoys many motorists.

And vehicle registration fees will go up $10 to $53 per vehicle.