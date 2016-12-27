62-Year-Old Woman Shot, Killed in Southwest Modesto

MODESTO — A woman was shot and killed in southwest Modesto on Monday night, police said.

A 62-year-old woman was found shot near the roadway on California Avenue near South Carpenter Road about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries. The woman’s identity has not been released.

A motive has not been determined and a suspect or suspects have not been identified.

Detectives ask that anyone with information on the shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.