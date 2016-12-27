Boy Finds Special Christmas Gift at Father’s Gravesite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - Two year old Braxton Wells went to visit his father, Cody, after opening gifts on Christmas day and got a big surprise. "He thought that his daddy had flew down from Heaven to surprise him," his mother Danielle Ogle told WHNT.

Cody Wells drove off the road late one April night and struck a tree. He was immediately killed.

"He works for the police department. Of course I thought it was Cody coming to the door because he forgot his keys or something, and I opened up the door and it was them. They told me he had a wreck, and he didn't make it," said Danielle.

Braxton and his mother visit Cody every day for lunch. On Christmas day, they were greeted with a surprise gift at his grave.

"The first thing that he said when he opened up the present was, 'Mommy I'm so excited to know what my daddy has left me'... because he thought his daddy had forgotten him and that daddy had forgotten to leave him a present." said Danielle.

Chris Blake, who designed Cody's headstone, left the box of toys on the site as a gift from Braxton's father.

"It's very special to know that there are good people still out in this world that want to do nice things for other people."

Braxton and Danielle leave toys at the site so that Braxton can still play with his father, so to have new toy cars added was very special.

"Just to see the smile on his face meant the world to me, because he's been a very unhappy little boy for a long time."