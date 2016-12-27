Daughter’s 23-Year Search for Missing Mother Leads Her to Modesto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- An Oklahoma woman hopes to find a piece of her past in Modesto.

“She’s my mom, I mean, know how big her heart is, I have the same heart,” Brandy Chapman said.

FOX40 spoke to Chapman, who is 1,500 miles away in Oklahoma, through Facebook. She said she began searching for her mother in 1993 after she failed to pick up her sisters from school.

"Not a whole lot was ever said and not even a reason was ever given. I mean, I just knew that she was gone,” Chapman said.

Before Shelly Suzanne Jennings disappeared, Chapman said her mother showed signs of mental illness.

"I mean what if she’s been trying to find her way home for 23 years and because of this mental illness… she… she doesn’t even know where to begin?” she said.

Chapman’s desperation to find Jennings motivated her to create a Facebook page. Earlier this month, she got a tip that her mom was in Shasta County. The most recent photo of Jennings, who sometimes goes by Suzanne Ford, is a mugshot after she was arrested for public intoxication in Cottowood, near Redding.

"Just want my mom back. I don’t care how I have to get her back. I just want her back,” Chapman said.

Chapman traveled to Redding in early December in hopes of reuniting with her mother.

Unfortunately, the search came up empty. She now hopes the answer is in Modesto. Two people reached out to Chapman through Facebook to let her know they saw a woman matching her mom’s description at a market near Ninth Street.

"I’ve seen her around a couple of times,” Joe Hernandez said.

People who live in this area said they’ve seen Jennings but they didn’t know where we could find her. Chapman’s only wish is that her search of 23 years finally ends here.

Chapman added her mother also suffers from memory loss. The search will continue, the Modesto Guardian Angels said that they will be putting up posters throughout the city in the hopes of locating Jennings.