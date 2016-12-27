Former ‘Survivor’ Contestant Gets Prison for Child Porn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A former contestant of the CBS TV show “Survivor” has been sentenced to at least a year in prison for possessing child pornography.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 16: Contestant Michael Skupin attends CBS' "Survivor: Philippines" Finale & Reunion Red Carpet at CBS Television City on December 16, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Michael Skupin appeared Tuesday in Oakland County court in suburban Detroit. He asked for mercy from the judge and said he’s “deeply sorry.”

In a separate case, he was placed on probation and ordered to pay $31,800 to victims of a financial scheme. During that investigation, authorities found child porn on Skupin’s laptop. He was convicted in November.

Skupin will be eligible for parole after a year. His maximum prison sentence is four years.

In 2001, Skupin had to be evacuated from the “Survivor II: The Australian Outback” after falling into a campfire, but he returned for “Survivor: Philippines” in 2012.