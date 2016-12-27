Head Start San Joaquin Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leticia Sida, Head Start Director in San Joaquin County, is in the studio with Paul and Simone to talk about the Program and its benefits. Since its launch in 1965, the national Head Start program has been supporting low-income children and families with a comprehensive array of services designed to prepare children for school. Over that time it has served more than 30 million children, including children and families of San Joaquin County.

The comprehensive services provided through Head Start and Early Head Start services include: