Local ‘Star Wars’ Fans React to Carrie Fisher’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- For many people, particularly Star Wars fans, the universe got just a little darker Tuesday morning.

"I have Carrie Fisher's autograph right here," said Evan Teed, a Lodi man who's been collecting "Star Wars" memorabilia for years.

Teed was excited to see Fisher at a San Jose event she was just scheduled for this summer.

"It's really sad, actually. Being a life-long 'Star Wars' fan and then... it was just really heartbreaking. I don't know how to describe it," Teed said.

"Rogue One," the most recent offering in the 'Star Wars' franchise, is dominating box offices this Christmas. Fans in line to see the film Tuesday noted the film was underscored with a touch of sadness.

"It's kind of apropos that we're at the show today. We didn't have this planned," said Dawn Holley of Sacramento.

Others in line remembered the debut of the "Star Wars" franchise in 1977, and the role in the movie which would define Fisher's career.

"That strong female figure of a hero," said Manuel Quaresma of Sacramento.

Never the typical ingenue, Fisher played the now iconic Princes Leia with depth and strength.

"The very sassy, wittiness like, 'I don't know who you are or where you came from, but now you do as I say,'" Teed said.

Fisher died in a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday morning, days after suffering a massive heart attack .

Hollywood royalty, Fisher's life became intertwined with the 'Star Wars' saga, battling the Empire onscreen as she herself battled a drug habit and bipolar disorder off.

It became subject matter for the actress, who penned books and even performed a stand-up routine, delivering her wry observations about life, the biz and the burden of being a real-world princess.

"It was amazing. And obviously she's battled for a long time," Holley said. "It just seems like the holiday is just sad."