NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Fire crews are battling a house fire at a home in North Highlands.

The fire began in the garage of a home near Jackson Street and Ward Avenue around 5:25 a.m.

The flames spread to the second floor above the garage.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire.

Nine people were able to escape the flames but the family did lose their pet turtle in the fire.