"THIS" representative Randall Alberto and Musician Dusty Brown are hanging out with Paul talking about the upcoming New Year's Eve Midtown Mountain Getdown. The event will be from 7p.m.-2 a.m. at the MAARS Building - 1050 20th Street, Sacramento, 95811. There will be performances by: Miami Horror, Le Youth, Risque and Dusty Brown. The event will feature a sledding hill, enchanted forrest, fashion show and beer garden.
- VIP and GA tickets available
- Ticketing link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/this-is-midtown-mountain-getdown-new-years-eve-w-miami-horror-le-youth-dusty-brown-mykill-tickets-28375719541?aff=efbevent