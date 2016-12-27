Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"THIS" representative Randall Alberto and Musician Dusty Brown are hanging out with Paul talking about the upcoming New Year's Eve Midtown Mountain Getdown. The event will be from 7p.m.-2 a.m. at the MAARS Building - 1050 20th Street, Sacramento, 95811. There will be performances by: Miami Horror, Le Youth, Risque and Dusty Brown. The event will feature a sledding hill, enchanted forrest, fashion show and beer garden.

- VIP and GA tickets available

- Ticketing link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/this-is-midtown-mountain-getdown-new-years-eve-w-miami-horror-le-youth-dusty-brown-mykill-tickets-28375719541?aff=efbevent