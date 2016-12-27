Northern California Man Held in Mother’s Christmas Killing

GILROY (AP) — A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of hitting his 70-year-old mother with a baseball bat and killing her on Christmas morning.

The San Francisco Chronicle says sheriff’s deputies responded to a home near Gilroy Sunday and found Claudia Salewske suffering from head injuries. She died several hours later at a hospital.

Her son, 39-year-old Matthew Salewske, was later arrested on suspicion of murder. He was being held without bail Tuesday.

Santa Clara County investigators say they don’t have a motive for the attack.