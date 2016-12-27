Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Suspects After Car Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTERS -- The Yolo County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help to find two suspects who fled a car crash early Tuesday morning.

"I heard sirens, then I heard the bang. So I guess they were chasing them," Winters resident Kim Clark said.

Clark was inside her home on Russell Road and Fredericks Drive when she heard the crash. Yolo County Sheriffs Department says the incident began at 3:45 a.m.

Deputies responded to a disturbance outside the recreation yard at the Juvenile Detention Facility in Woodland. They spotted a car and attempted to pull it over.

Instead of stopping, the driver took off and led deputies on a chase. Investigators said the driver and passenger switched places in the car during the pursuit.

They drove through Woodland, Davis and Winters, eventually reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. As the suspects made their way towards Winters, police laid out a spike strip on Russell Road.

Investigators said that is when the driver lost control and crashed into a unit at a Yolo County operated apartment complex.

The two suspects jumped out and ran.

"This is the living room area, so since this happened early this morning, fortunately, was disrupted, but not injured," General Director of Yolo Housing Janice Holt said.

Detectives are working to figure out what the driver and the passenger were doing outside the Juvenile Detention Facility before the pursuit. However, they say all of the inmates inside the facility are accounted for.

As for the family of four, they will have to spend time outside the unit as county contractors check for structural damage.

"If we have to relocate the family, we will. But hopefully that would not be necessary. so they can stay in the unit while we do our repairs," Holt said. The driver and passenger are still at large.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information that may lead them to an arrest.