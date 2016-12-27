Alert Uber Driver Leads to Prostitution Bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- An Uber driver helped lead officers to "possible prostitution activity" Monday evening, Elk Grove police said.

Investigators say the Uber driver called police after dropping off three people, a minor and two adults, near West Stockton Boulevard and Dunisch Road in Elk Grove.

When officers arrived at the hotel, they detained the two adults, 25-year-old Destiny Pettway and 31-year-old Maria Westley. Detectives say the two women had been actively pimping the 16-year-old, and had set up a meeting between the girl and an adult man.

Officers say the girl was later found in a hotel room with the man, later identified as 20-year-old Disney Vang.

The girl had previously been reported missing.

Pettway, Westly and Vang were all booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.