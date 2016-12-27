Report: ‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

LOS ANGELES — Actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60, a family spokesperson confirmed to People Magazine.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” Simon Halls said in a statement to the magazine. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” films, was on a flight from London when she had a “severe cardiac episode.”

Fisher was transported to a hospital from Los Angeles International Airport.

The Los Angeles Fire Department previously said it responded to a cardiac arrest at the United Airlines gate where the London flight arrived.

“LAFD responded to LAX Gate 74 for patient on inbound flight in cardiac arrest,” LAFD Spokesman Erik Scott told CNN. “Paramedics standing by upon arrival provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported patient to local hospital.”

Celebrities aboard the same flight took to Twitter to express their concerns.

Comedian Brad Gage tweeted: “I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs.”

Fisher was in London filming the latest season of Amazon’s “Catastrophe.” Just days ago, she tweeted a photo of herself and actress Sharon Horgan on set.

Born in Beverly Hills to entertainers Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher got her start in Hollywood in 1975 in the movie “Shampoo,” starring Warren Beatty.

Best known for her portrayal of Leia in the “Star Wars” movie franchise, Fisher went on to act in plays, television and blockbuster films and has written a number of best-selling books.

Fisher says in her new memoir, “The Princess Diarist,” that she and Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of the original “Star Wars,” which hit theaters in 1977. Ford, who was married at the time, has not confirmed or denied it.

Ford and Fisher reprised their roles last year in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Her work has earned Fisher two Emmy Award nominations.

Fisher had been a longtime advocate for mental health awareness, drawing from her own struggles with bipolar disorder.