SACRAMENTO — Do you recognize these suspects?

The first suspect removed a woman’s purse from her unattended vehicle.

The first suspect was then joined by a second suspect at a nearby store.

Surveillance video shows the two making fraudulent transactions with the victim’s bank card.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP.