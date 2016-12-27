South Sacramento Business Owner Speaks Out After Being Robbed at Gunpoint, Tied Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- A South Sacramento man is breaking his silence after two suspects put a gun in his face, tied him up and robbed him earlier this year.

The man believes he was targeted because he's Asian, a problem the Sacramento Police and Sacramento County Sheriff's departments have said is getting worse. The most recent armed robbery involved a woman near her garage on Friday night.

A few months ago, James Kim said it was just a regular Sunday in May at his car audio shop on Franklin in South Sacramento.

"Five years straight, every Sunday to go in to do my paper work. Clean up," Kim said.

Soon he realized he wasn't alone.

"Someone comes up behind me, he just put a gun to the back of my head, and says 'where's the money at?'" he said.

Kim said he immediately lied and said there was no money.

"Turned around, he cocks the gun and has a gun in my face. He says he wants the cash, I said I ain't got none, he says we seen you count it," Kim said.

Kim said he didn't want to argue with the two armed African-American men in ski masks, so he gave the money up.

"(Then one of them) sits me down in a chair, whips out a big huge white zip tie, ties me to the main poll that supports the building. Tied it around my neck," he said.

Once they had him tied up, the suspects stole all his merchandise, getting away with around $10,000 worth of cash and gear. They left Kim where he was for about an hour.

"Am I going to see my kids? Am I going to survive this? Because the amount of room I had between the cable ties was probably less than a quarter-inch... I had to tippy toe so I didn't choke on myself," Kim said.

Eventually someone walking by freed him. But Kim said now he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and he's been forced to close his business.

"I just couldn't stand to be there," Kim told FOX40.

Still, after hearing about an uptick in crimes against the Asian community in South Sacramento, Kim hopes after hearing his story, more will report their cases to the police.

"The police aren't going to do anything unless you yourself that are a victim make a complaint... Whatever you're doing, whether it's illegal or legal, you know, report it," Kim said.

The Sacramento Sheriff's Department is still investigating Kim's case. But a department spokesperson told FOX40 detectives don't believe the robbery that happened to Kim is connected with any of the other armed robberies against the Asian community.