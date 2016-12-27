Stanislaus State Students Victims of Holiday Burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- 2016 has not been a good year for California State University, Stanislaus freshman Thomas Kreutzfeldt. The house he shared with three roommates was ransacked by burglars during the Christmas weekend.

He was the first to return to see the back sliding glass door open. Items like TVs, electronic tablets, jewelry, clothing and a shoe collection were taken, and every room tossed in search of valuables. His roommates haven't yet returned to take inventory of their losses.

"They took everything they perceived to be of value...I don't really know what to think, it just makes you lose your faith in humanity" said Kreutzfeldt.

The burglary is yet another blow for the 18-year-old. In July his father and step-mother along with his grandparents were killed in a fiery plane crash at the Columbia airport in Tuolumne County. His dad Daniel Kreutzfeldt was the pilot.

"This is the first Christmas without my parents, and I came home to this...it's the straw that breaks the camel's back," said Kreutzfeldt.

A U-Haul truck was seen parked in front of the house just before Christmas, but neighbors say they thought nothing of it because students move in and out of the rental house so frequently.

For now the students don't plan to remain in the house because they feel they were watched and targeted.

"They know us, but we don't know them, and that's what's scary," said Kreutzfeldt.

The students are members of the university track team, which begins practice on Jan. 3. Kreutzfeldt says he hopes to find another place to live before the end of January when classes resume after the holiday break.