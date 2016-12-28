California Earthquake Watchers Record Nevada Quakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The California Department of Conservation and its geological survey unit measured three earthquakes in Nevada, 69 miles south of Lake Tahoe, on its array of seismic monitors.

Even though they registered 5.7 and 5.5 on the Richter scale, no significant damage was reported.

"They were in a very remote place," said Supervising Engineering Geologist Tim McCrink.

McCrink said there were numerous magnitude 2, 3 and 4 aftershocks that were felt hundreds of miles away, but that was not a concern. He said there were hundreds of them that could only be measured by sensitive instruments.

The area just a few miles away from the town of Hawthorne has seen magnitude 5 and 6 earthquakes every 20 or 30 years.

He said the data gathered during such events is valuable in forecasting the size of earthquakes in an area if not when they occur.

"That gets built into the building code so that structural engineers know how to design structures to withstand the expected earthquake shaking," said McCrink.