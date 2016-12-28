Commercial Business Complex Damaged By Fire in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Fire fighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a commercial business complex in Stockton on Wednesday.

"Our whole office is filled with smoke and we have no power," Lindsay Pflaumer said. She works at MCR Property Management, which has an office at the business complex on Yokuts Avenue.

When fire fighters arrived at the scene at around 5:30 a.m., they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof line. Fire fighters said the fire looks to have started near the roof of the electrical room toward the back of the building.

With the design of the roof, they said pin-pointing the exact origin of the fire was tricky.

"They ended up going to the roof and cutting holes to access the mansard to get inside, to extinguish the fire. It just took a little bit more time," BattalionChief Rick Edwards of the Stockton Fire Department said.

For 40 minutes, fire fighters from six engines and two truck companies worked to extinguish the flames, containing it to just the roof, electrical room and shared bathrooms.

For the most part, the building was saved from severe damage.

Meanwhile, PG&E shut off all the gas and electric to the entire building.

Fire investigators still do not know the exact cause of the fire.

But they do know, no one was inside the building, and no one was injured.

"That's a very good thing. I'm very glad about that," Pflaumer said.