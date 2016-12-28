Earthquakes in Nevada Felt Throughout Northern California

HAWTHORNE, Nev. — Residents across Northern California felt the aftershocks of a series of Wednesday morning earthquakes that came primarily from Western Nevada, along the border of California .

The first, sizable quake struck just outside of Hawthorne, Nevada, at 12:18 a.m., according to the USGS. The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7, sent aftershocks across the Northern California region.

Just a few minutes later, at 12:22 a.m., another quake at a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 occurred near Hawthorne.

The USGS reported a cluster of up to nine aftershocks in Western Nevada after the initial two earthquakes, and a preliminary magnitude earthquake of 5.5 hit near Hawthorne again at 1:13 a.m. Four earthquakes hit around Bridgeport, with the largest preliminary magnitude recorded at 3.9.

