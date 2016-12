Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOMEWOOD -- A popular North Lake Tahoe resort was shut down after a three-alarm fire early Wednesday morning.

According to the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, the fire was reported at the Homewood Mountain Resort's south lodge around 3 a.m. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but employees of the resort wondered if the fire was in any way caused by a series of earthquakes in Hawthorne, Nevada.

The fire was contained to just the one building, officials said.

The resort posted on Facebook later in the morning that it would be closed until further notice.

No injuries were reported.