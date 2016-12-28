Large Crowds Flocking to Lake Tahoe this Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- The sixth annual SnowGlobe Music Festival in South Lake Tahoe is expected to be the largest one yet, drawing 18,000 concertgoers per day, Thursday through New Year's Eve.

The sold-out, all-ages festival features laser light shows, pyrotechnics and some of the biggest names in electronic dance music on three outdoor stages at Lake Tahoe Community College. The festival will occupy a larger space at the college this year compared to previous years, giving concertgoers more elbow room.

Headliners include The Chainsmokers, Flume, Major Lazer and Odesza.

The SnowGlobe crowds will be in addition to New Year's revelers, skiers and snowboarders pouring into South Lake Tahoe for the weekend. Sidewalks will be crowded, traffic will be heavy and signs are posted warning drivers to watch for pedestrians.

There is no public parking at the SnowGlobe venue. There will be shuttles running from Stateline, and a taxi/Uber/Lyft drop-off area at the venue.