Mumps Cases on the Rise

Dr. Rajiv Misquitta from Kaiser Permanente is in the studio with Simone talking about mumps and the rise of rise of cases around the country. Common symptoms include swelling in the cheek and neck, fever and pain in the jaw, which can be alleviated by over-­the-­counter medications.

The symptoms might feel like a flu at first but the characteristic that is most looked for is pain in the jaw and cheek area and swelling.

Dr. Janell Routh, a medical epidemiologist for the CDC who specializes in mumps, said it's not surprising outbreaks are occurring on college campuses, where students often live in close quarters, eat together and party together.

Dec. 3, 2016, the number of reported cases has risen to 4,258. The total number of reported

cases in 2015 was 1,141, according to the Notifiable Diseases and Mortality Tables report published on December 9, 2016.