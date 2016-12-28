Olivehurst Family Determined to Find Young Woman’s Murderer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA COUNTY -- A group of residents in Olivehurst are still grieving the loss of 20-year-old Chairo Garibay, who was brutally murdered more than 11 years ago.

Chairo’s parents, extended family and loved ones hold an annual memorial in December to remember her life and pray that her killer is brought to justice.

“She’s not here, she’s not here for me to hold,” said Chairo’s mother, Magdalena Ferreyra, as she spoke to FOX40 through a translator at St. Joseph’s Church in Marysville.

On December 11, 2005, Magdalena was supposed to meet Chairo at St. Joseph’s for the Mass of Our Lady, The Virgin of Guadalupe at 5 a.m. But Chairo never made it to the church service.

Almost five weeks after her disappearance, a heartbreaking discovery was made less than a mile away from her home on Maplehurst Avenue.

“Some local residents were out, kind of in a field, just an open field area, and they were driving in the mud,” said Yuba County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Wendell Anderson. “And they discovered Garibay’s body in a ditch.”

According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, Chairo’s body was found “wrapped in black tarp material, with broken pieces of cement wrapped inside.” Blunt force trauma to the head was the official cause of death. Investigators interviewed everyone who may have had contact with Chairo in the days following her disappearance, including her family and boyfriend. All were cleared as suspects.

“Currently, we don’t have any active leads that we are following up on,” said Anderson. “Every lead that we’ve had has been followed up to its potential.”

With so little to go on, Chairo’s family and friends have organized a memorial for her every year in December.

“She is always with me,” said Magdalena. “I always talk to her.”

But the memorial isn’t just a prayer service to honor Chairo. It’s also meant to remind the community that her killer has still not been found.

“For someone to come forward and say something,” said Magdalena. “No one has said anything. No one has come forward.”

Anyone with information related to Chairo Yosigey Garibay should contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Investigative Unit at (530) 749-7777.