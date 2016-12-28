Man Found Shot, Killed in Parking Lot of Stockton Apartment Complex, Police Say

STOCKTON — A man was shot and killed in Stockton on Wednesday night, police said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired about 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on East Marsh Street near Filbert.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say there is no motive or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.

