Police, FBI, Other Agencies Ramp Up Security for Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities, saying they have learned valuable lessons from the March terrorist attack in Brussels, are ramping up security for Pasadena’s 128th annual Rose Parade with barricades, security checkpoints and other measures they aren’t disclosing.

Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez told reporters Wednesday the measures include water-filled barriers at some streets. He adds that such barricades are designed to stop would-be terrorists from crashing cars into crowded areas.

Bomb-sniffing dogs will also be deployed at the parade and the 103rd annual Rose Bowl football game that follows it.

Police are working with the Secret Service, Homeland Security, FBI and numerous other agencies to ensure safety at the events, which are attended by hundreds of thousands each year.

Authorities are also asking attendees to call police if they see anything suspicious.