Possible Human Remains Found in Tuolumne County Mineshaft

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — Authorities in Tuolumne County were contacted about possible human remains inside of a mineshaft on December 24.

The mineshaft is on public land outside of the Groveland area.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office determined the space was unsafe to enter.

Wednesday a specialized team out of Southern California arrived to assist the sheriff’s office and coroner officials in recovering the remains out of the mineshaft.

Authorities have not identified the remains or determined how long they have been in the mineshaft.