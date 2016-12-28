Roseville Man Accused of Underage Sex with Girl He Met on Snapchat

ROSEVILLE — Roseville police arrested a 33-year-old Roseville man suspected of sex acts with an underage girl he met on Snapchat.

Roseville police say Christopher Dean Martin struck up a friendship with an underage girl using Snapchat, telling her that he was just 18 years old.

Eventually, Martin persuaded the girl to meet with him in person, and they allegedly had sexual relations, police said.

Roseville detectives served a search warrant at Martins’s home Wednesday, where they also found evidence of drug sales, police said.

Martin was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 16 and other related charges, as well as possessing marijuana and methamphetamine for sale. Martin is being held in the Placer County Jail on $110,000 bail.

During the investigation, detectives found that Martin may have tried to contact other young teenage girls in the Sacramento region using Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram. If anyone believes their child has been the victim of a crime involving Martin, please contact the Roseville Police Department.