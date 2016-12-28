Roseville Police Looking for Owner of 7-Foot-Tall Statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Roseville police are looking for the owner of a unique statue.

The 7-foot-tall figure was found Tuesday night, blocking a sidewalk near Cirby Way and Foothills Boulevard.

Officers don't believe the sculpture fell out of a truck, but was more than likely stolen and brought there as some kind of prank.

"He stands pretty tall, he's about 7 feet including the pedestal he's standing on," said Dee Dee Gunther, spokesperson for the Roseville Police Department.

Roseville police asked FOX40 not to show his face or the quotation at his base because they want his true owner to come identify him by his unique name and his distinctive hair style. But they said he's a proud Native American Warrior.

"Tell us a little bit about where he was before he went missing and turned up at Foothills and Cirby that would be great," Gunther said. "He was blocking the sidewalk, so we brought him back here (to the Roseville Police Department)."

Businesses in the area where he was found say they've never seen him before. That has police wondering if he was being kept out of the public's eye.

"Well there are some storage units in the area, so we don't know if maybe someone doesn't realize yet that their storage unit was broken into," Gunther said.

If you know who owns the statue, contact the Roseville Police Department at (916)774-5000.