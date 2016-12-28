Stockton-Area Pastor Arrested, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton have arrested a pastor accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, officers said Wednesday.

According to a post on the Stockton Police Department Facebook page, 51-year-old Oscar Rodriguez was arrested Friday.

Police did not say which church Rodriguez was a pastor at, but believe there may be more victims.

Rodriguez was booked into the San Joawuin County Jail, where he is being held on $3.85 million. He faces several felony charges.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.