Two Kids Arrested for Vandalizing Middle School

PATTERSON -- Two kids are in juvenile hall after being caught vandalizing a Patterson middle school and attempting to steal from the property.

Alert neighbors called in and reported three juveniles at Creekside Middle School breaking windows with pellet guns Tuesday night.

When deputies arrived the three boys started to run. Two of the boys were caught.

Authorities say the boys were breaking windows and a classroom was ransacked as if the boys were searching for items to take.

The investigation is still ongoing and officers are attempting to identify the third juvenile.