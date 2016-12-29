Black Lives Matter Defends Prank Pulled On Stockton Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Forget the caramel sauce or whipped cream, this is something no one wants in their coffee.

The “Stockton Police Department, Corruption Reporting Page” on Facebook posted a picture of a man and his family with a message that reads, “We are happy to report that today this officer from the Stockton Police Department got to have coffee at Starbucks...served with a side of spit,” adding, "They even gave it to him with a smile and a nice comment.”

The Stockton Police Department tells FOX40 they were called out to investigate the incident at the Starbucks on Waterloo Road on Wednesday night. They wouldn’t go on camera but a police spokesperson said they found no evidence that an employee spit in the officer’s coffee.

Starbucks also denies the allegation saying in a statement, “We are proud of our relationship with the Stockton Police Department, who initially notified us of this rumor. We can confirm there is absolutely no truth to this post, and we are disappointed with the suggestion.”

Despite all of this, the Black Lives Matter Stockton chapter claims the post is 100 percent true. They told FOX40 off camera that a barista who wants to remain anonymous spit in the officer’s coffee because they were upset. They said a family member had a problem with the officer in the post and they also mentioned that their complaints regarding race related issues to the department are not being taken seriously.

The Police Department said they cannot comment on complaints related to their officers.

But Black Lives Matter is adamant, claiming there was spit in the coffee writing to us, “It really happened...we gave you all the proof we could without throwing someone under the bus.”

The group also claimed that there’s a diner in Stockton that does the same thing when officers visit. They would not tell us which diner and they added that some media members should also be cautious of where we buy our food.