CHP: No Injuries after Drowsy Driver Crashes into River near Truckee

TRUCKEE — California Highway Patrol officers are using a recent crash as a warning to other drivers who may be feeling drowsy.

CHP Truckee posted photos of a recent accident that sent a vehicle into some frigid river water. No injuries were reported, though officers say those in the car were a little cold. Investigators say this happened because the driver was drowsy.

The National Highway Traffic Safety estimates 72,000 crashes were caused by drowsy driving in 2013. Eight hundred of those crashes were fatal.

Signs of drowsy driving include frequent yawning, having a hard time remembering the last few miles you’ve driven and drifting from your lane.