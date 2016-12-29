Crews Contain Diesel Fuel Spill in Dry Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Cleanup on a diesel spill at a Union Pacific rail yard in Roseville is entering its third day.

A railroad spokesman said the spill has been contained, but a milky sheen could be seen over the top of Dry Creek as far as a mile and a half downstream.

"The response officials there have confirmed that the diesel fuel release originated from a locomotive that was parked there at the yard on Tuesday," said Justin Jacobs, a Union Pacific representative.

Jacobs said that, for two days, absorbent booms have been in place on Dry Creek, and contaminated soil near the spill is still being dug up and sampled.

The spill, according to Jacobs, has been contained, and no drinking water has been affected.

"It was about a 4-foot-wide oil slick on the creek," Richard Glaser said.

Glaser lives along Dry Creek. He was one of the first to call the city of Roseville when he notice the spill.

He says he can't remember exactly when he first noticed the problem, but he thinks it was well before Tuesday, as early as last weekend. In the days since, he's seen a lot of diesel run by his home.

"Probably cleaning out the fish and everything else in there," Glaser said.

Thursday afternoon two river otters could be seen swimming in Dry Creek beneath the slick spreading across the surface.

Jacobs told FOX40 that Union Pacific hadn't yet determined how much diesel had spilled.

When asked how much was in the locomotive's tank he said, "I don't have that information."

It's not atypical for a diesel locomotive to have 5,000 to 5,500 gallons of capacity in its fuel tanks.