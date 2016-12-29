Friends Remember Stockton Man Gunned Down at Apartment Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Friends and family gathered Thursday to remember a Stockton man gunned down Wednesday night.

In the parking lot of a Stockton apartment complex, the candle light illuminated the place that was last night aglow with police lights marking Stockton’s 48th homicide of the year.

As friends spelled out Ron Douglas’ name in flames they made it clear, to them he was more than just a statistic.

“Even if he don’t know you he was the life of the party basically,” Tya’anna Thomas said.

Thomas says she grew up with Douglas and remembers him as an energetic outgoing person who always made others laugh. She tells FOX40 the 22-year-old wasn’t perfect, but doesn’t know why someone would take his life.

“He had a few problems but he wasn’t a bad influence on anybody,” Thomas said.

Earlier today a friend of Douglas’ who didn’t want to be identified had a theory.

“He was a player, he was handsome, he had a lot going for himself other guys in this environment couldn’t handle, so they was trying to get him to get his things," the friend said.

Stockton Police were called to an apartment complex on the 2600 block of East Marsh Street Wednesday at about 9 p.m. They say they found Douglas dead in the parking lot. Investigators aren’t sharing any information about a suspect or a motive.

However, people who gathered at Thursday’s vigil say he did not live at the complex.

Thomas says she’s heard rumors about how the shooting played out but there is one thing she knows for sure.

“He was too young, to be honest," said Thomas.