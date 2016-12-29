Immigrant Community Reacts to Sanctions Against Russia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A key leader of the Russian immigrant community in Sacramento says President Obama's sanctions against Russia for using cyber tactics in trying to influence the presidential election smacks of sour grapes.

Florin Ciuriuc is executive director of the Slavic Community Center. He says the Slavic community in the area and across the US supported Donald Trump for his stance on families, religious freedom and improving America's status in the world. He says he's known by Russian diplomats as an influential person in the immigrant community.

“I never received any phone call, I never received any email, I never receive any influence; the people of my community voted as American citizens," Ciuriuc said.

He says he is not privy to what the FBI, CIA or other intelligence analysts know about cyber attacks, but says he's heard many attacks on Trump after his victory.

"The question is: did Russia really get involved in the American election or is this just a presumption that we have against Donald Trump won this election and we try to bring all the dirt out?" Ciuriuc said.

Ciuriuc fears a diplomatic fallout will hurt immigrants who still stay in contact with friends and relatives overseas. He also says that he hopes Donald Trump can heal differences with Russia once he takes office.

As for allegations that Russia seeks to disrupt American politics, he says Donald Trump can't be pushed around by Russia president Vladimir Putin.