Modesto Motorcyclist Killed in High-Speed Chase

MODESTO — A Modesto man was killed Thursday during a high-speed chase with police.

Nicholas Boniford, 37, was pronounced dead early Thursday morning as the result of a motorcycle crash.

Police pursued Boniford when he was spotted speeding southbound down Coffee Road on a motorcycle.

According to Heather Graves of the Modesto Police Department, officers turned on their emergency lights and sirens in attempts to stop Boniford, but quickly lost sight of him.

Boniford was later discovered on East Briggsmore Avenue having struck the center median. Emergency crews attempted to resuscitate him to no avail.

The Modesto Police Department is actively investigating the crash and taking witness statements to gather further details.